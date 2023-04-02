Taylor Swift Gives Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie, 9, Her Black ‘22’ Hat During ‘Eras Tour’ Show: Watch

Taylor Swift shared a special moment with her best friend Selena's little sister during her Dallas show on April!

April 2, 2023
Taylor Swift gave Selena Gomez‘s 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey her iconic “22” hat while performing! The singer, 33, approached Gracie at the front of the stage while performing the hit Red song in at the AT&T Center in Dallas on Saturday, April 1 to collect a friendship bracelet Sel’s little sis made for her! In exchange, Taylor took the hat off her head and gave it to a beaming Gracie who immediately put it on before heading back to her seat. How cute!

Gracie was dressed in a different “era” of Taylor’s — which is the theme of the Eras Tour — to reflect all of Taylor’s various albums over the years, including her last four Lover, Folklore and sister project Evermore, and latest drop Midnights — which had not yet been toured mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gracie went with a Speak Now vibe, wearing a purple halter dress that Taylor iconically wore on-stage during the 2011 tour.

Selena was also seen jamming out in the audience, jumping up and down and singing the lyrics to Taylor’s classic late 2000s jam “Love Story.” The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum was joined by her cousin and BFF Priscilla Cosme, also 30, who resides in Selena’s home state of Texas with her family.

The “Good For You” singer also channeled one of her BFF Taylor’s era’s, opting to rock the cream and navy oversized button down sweater featured in the video for “Cardigan.” The item, which is adorned with silver stars, was an immensely popular merch item when Taylor released it for sale in 2020.

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie. (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Selena has supported Taylor at her other past tours, including Fearless, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation. During the 1989 tour, Selena also appeared as a surprise guest as the two performed a duet of her track “Good For You” in August 2015 during her Los Angeles show.

