Selena Gomez Smiles Wide As She Vacations With Whole Family, Including Kid Sis Gracie, 6 — See Pic

Selena Gomez enjoyed spending time with her family while on vacation and even posed for a smiling pic with the gang, including her adorable little sister Gracie.

Selena Gomez, 27, may be gearing up for a new album, but in the meantime, she’s spending quality time with her loved ones. The singer posed for an epic photo with her whole family while enjoying a vacation in a snowy climate and the pic made its way onto Instagram on Jan. 8. In the cute photo, a makeup-free Selena can be seen flashing a big smile as she poses in front of a snowy scene with her family members, including her mom Mandy Teefey, 43, and her adorable little sister Gracie, 6. The “Good For You” crooner was bundled up in a cozy light pink outfit and a matching multi-colored scarf in the snapshot and had her hair up with some strands hanging down.

Selena’s family outing comes after she welcomed the new year in Hawaii. She shared some pics of herself relaxing on a boat and taking in the sunset on Jan. 3 and wrote about her hopes for 2020 in the caption. “Hi New Year. Let’s make this one better than the rest,” it read.

Selena’s highly anticipated third studio solo album, Rare, is set to be released on Jan. 10, so her new year is already starting off great. The first single from the album, “Lose You to Love Me”, was released on Oct. 23 and quickly became a super success due to her devoted fans. It became her first number one single in the U.S., and the album’s second single, “Look at Her Now”, peaked at number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Lose You to Love Me”, which is rumored to be about her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25, is one of the most personal songs Selena’s ever released so fans are super excited about what to expect from the album.

We’re wishing Selena a lot of success in 2020! It looks like it’s going to be a memorable one for her.