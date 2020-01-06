Selena Gomez has said she hoped to make 2020 her best year yet, but it’s off to a painful start. She got a painful sting on her foot by a sea creature while vacationing in Hawaii on New Year’s Day.

Selena Gomez is all set to release her brand new album Rare on Jan. 10, and took a New Year’s vacation to Hawaii to get a little rest and relaxation before all of the press and promo tour activity begins. Unfortunately, a walk in the water along the ocean’s edge proved to be a scary and painful experience for the 27-year-old singer on Jan. 1. She was stung in the foot by a jellyfish-like Portuguese man o’ war, TMZ reports. Photos and video show Selena in her green bikini with a tan knit wrap around her, limping on the shoreline before a friend carried her piggyback style further onto the beach. You can see the pics and video here.

The terrifying sea creature is no joke, as it has long tentacles that deliver a painful sting that releases thousands of microscopic venom-injecting capsules, similar to a jellyfish. Selena was later pictured on the beach being comforted by a friend who had her arm around the “Wolves” singer.

Thankfully Selena seems to have recovered from the sting, as on Jan. 4 she posted a photo of herself relaxing aboard a yacht off Honolulu, stretching out her leg that had the foot sting and her appendage looked okay without any bandages. “Hi New Year. Let’s make this one better than the rest,” she captioned the photo and included a second pic of her looking out at the setting sun over the ocean. With her serene look in the first photo, it looks like she had put her painful sting behind her.

Selena has already released two songs off of Rare, the bookends to her failed Justin Bieber relationship, the heartbreaking ballad “Lose You To Love Me” and the upbeat and inspirational “Look At Her Now.” “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart,” the brunette beauty tweeted on December 12, sharing a sneak peek trailer for the new record that included the title tracks to a number of the songs. Ever since Selena’s Instagram pledge photo to make 2020 her best year yet, she’s put Hawaii behind her and has been sharing Instagram photos from the album’s shoot as well as cryptic lyrics for captions.