Selena Gomez Stuns In Green Bikini Aboard Luxury Yacht In Hawaii — See Pics

Selena Gomez matched Hawaii’s tropical greenery in an olive bikini set while tanning on a massive yacht. Now’s the time to relax — the singer’s big project drops in just eight days!

The album is done, the release date is just about a week away, and Selena Gomez is now using the waiting period to indulge in me-time far away from California. The 27-year-old singer was recently spotted relaxing on a gigantic yacht with a friend in Hawaii, as seen in these photos that surfaced on Jan. 2! With its olive green shade, her bikini blended in with the tropical palms standing not too far off from the boat harbor. Not bothering with any frills on this relaxing day, the suit was a sporty style, with a bikini top shaped like a sports bra that complemented high-waist bottoms.

At one point, Selena wore a a white bohemian shift dress featuring delicate floral detailing over her green bikini. She added another stylish touch — a seaside-appropriate head scarf — which she tied over her loose brunette hair that had curled into beachy waves. The Disney Channel alum was fresh-faced, no apparent makeup in sight, and appeared to be enjoying a delightful time with her friends on-board the impressive boat!

A luxurious getaway was in order, since Selena’s third studio album, Rare, drops on Jan. 10. The new music is a big deal, considering that Selena hasn’t dropped a studio album since 2015’s Revival. The wait was well worth it, solely judging by “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” the singles she dropped in Oct. 2019, ahead of the new album release.

To gear up for the big day, Selena spoiled her fans by signing album covers over the holidays! It was quite the undertaking — Selena revealed that she penned 4,000 signatures by Dec. 26, just before leaving 2019 behind. As proof, the singer snapped a tired selfie in front of piles upon piles of signed album covers (the end goal was 6,000 covers blessed with her signature). As you can see, Selena deserves a vacation.