Selena Gomez Stuns In Black Strapless Gown As MOH At Her Cousin’s Wedding

Selena Gomez was a vision in black at her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding, which took place on July 19 in Mexico! The singer looked stunning in an off the shoulder dress.

Selena Gomez was glowing at her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon‘s wedding in a gorgeous black dress. She wore an off the shoulder gown that can be seen as she gave her speech at the reception. The singer served as Priscilla’s maid of honor and attended the wedding solo. But, she wasn’t lonely! The singer was surrounded by a slew of her loved ones at the ceremony, which was held in Mexico on July 19, 2019.

Ahead of the “I dos,” Selena, Priscilla and the rest of their girl squad spent a few days in Punta Mita, Mexico, for the bride’s bachelorette party. During the beach festivities, Sel rocked a bright red Comino Rib One-Piece swimsuit by Krahs, as seen on the brand’s Instagram page. Krahs founder & creative director, Theresa Minus shared a fun snap of her with Sel and the (then) bride-to-be during the girls trip. All three ladies were pictured lounging in a cabana in their swimsuits.

Priscilla also shared cute memories from her bachelorette party, one of which included a cute beach photo of her holding hands with Selena. They smiled in the photo, which was snapped near the ocean as the sun was setting. “& I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend),” Priscilla captioned the photo. “My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful.” The blushing bride shared a group shot of her entire bachelorette party dressed in black swimsuits. Priscilla wore a white one-piece and a veil.

Selena’s speech ❤️ via Nataly Lorenzo’s Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/qlediYZQfL — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 20, 2019

Selena previously celebrated her cousin’s engagement in March 2016. “We have waited our whole lives for this,” the actress captioned an adorable photo of the two hugging right after Priscilla became engaged.