Taylor Swift Rocks Little Black Dress For Girls’ Day With Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid: Photos

Taylor Swift has nothing but time on her hands for her friends now that she and Joe Alwyn are done. The 33-year-old pop superstar was spotted enjoying some downtime from her Eras Tour in New York City for the third time in two weeks on Thursday, April 20. This time, she got together with some of her closest girlfriends: Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim, of the band Haim. It’s not clear what the talented group was up to, but they appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted and walked down a sidewalk in the Big Apple. The photo of their outing can be seen here.

The 12-time Grammy winner looked ready for summer in a black minidress with spaghetti straps that she paired with black loafers and shades. Gigi, 27, was a bit more bundled up in ripped mom jeans and a blue and white jacket, while Blake, 35, looked comfy and casual in high-rise blue jeans and a black crop top. The Haim sisters donned various black ensembles as they walked behind Taylor and Gigi with Blake.

Taylor and Blake were also seen together the night before grabbing dinner with Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. They were photographed exiting Manhattan’s Casa Cipriani restaurant. On April 10, Taylor also visited New York to catch up with her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, 39. The outing had fans on high alert, as it was the first time the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker had been seen in public since her reported split from Joe Alwyn, 32, after six years of dating made headlines. During the outing, seen below, Taylor rocked a pair of high-waisted blue jeans with a butterfly-shaped cutout that was lined with sparkling crystals. Fans believe it was a symbol of her new chapter following the very serious romance.

The couple broke up “a few weeks” before April 10, according to PEOPLE. A source for the outlet claimed they went their separate ways after getting through previous “rough patches”. They added, “They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation. Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But [Joe] didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.

“Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” they continued. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.”

Joe and Taylor were first linked in 2016 and kept their relationship extremely private. They rarely commented on their romance unless it was to say they prefer to keep their love life to themselves, or during the occasional award acceptance speech for Taylor. Neither Taylor nor Joe have confirmed or denied their split. However, during her first night back on tour following the breakup news, Taylor told fans they have “a lot to catch up on”.