Sutton Stracke Talks Garcelle Beauvais Fake Friendship Claim, ‘RHOBH’s Season 13 ‘Drama’ (Exclusive)

Sutton Stracke had a lot to say when we talked with her, one-on-one, at the American Ballet Theatre’s June Gala in NYC on June 22. During an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Sutton opened up about all the “drama” fans can expect from season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her true relationship status with co-star Garcelle Beauvais after Carlos King‘s claim that they’re not really friends. Plus, Sutton revealed when she last spoke to Lisa Rinna and more!

HL: The new season of [RHOBH] is coming out [soon]. How can you describe it in a few words?

SS: I think you’re going to see individual stories, [and] friendships grow. There’s a lot of drama. People have been nervous that there’s not drama because Lisa’s gone. There’s plenty of drama, don’t worry. And I think it’s just a great group of women this season. I’m happy.

HL: [Former ‘Real Housewives’ producer] Carlos King just said something about you and Garcelle not being real friends. What do you think about that?

SS: I think that’s the most — I don’t know who he is, so I don’t know. But I do know that I have a very real friendship with Garcelle. We text, we call, we visit — we’re going on vacation together this summer. We’re really best friends and I love her so much and we love our families together and everything, so say what you want [*eye roll*].

HL: And you have Cynthia [Bailey] here as your date tonight?

SS: She lives in Atlanta. She came up to see me in New York and I asked her to come as my date. She keeps telling people that we’re dating because we’re both single women. And I’m like, well, do you want to come? She is beautiful, but we are also single looking for men. But she’s so great and she’s funny and she sweet and she’s the kind of person I like to hang out with.

HL: Have you talked to Lisa Rinna at all recently?

SS: I haven’t spoken with Lisa. I just think we needed some space. We’ll get there eventually. I’m just really happy for her. I’m happy that she’s doing [American Horror Stories]. I was really pleased to see that for her. Her element is doing scripted and I think she’s going to be great.

While season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills doesn’t have a premiere date yet, the cast just wrapped production on the new season several weeks ago. It’s the first season without Lisa Rinna in quite a while, so fans have been wondering whether the show will be boring without her. But as you can see, Sutton says there’s nothing to worry about. And based on what she said about the upcoming season, we can’t wait to watch it unfold.