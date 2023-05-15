Garcelle Beauvais Says ‘RHOBH’ Is ‘Fresher’ Without Lisa Rinna: Why It’s ‘Different’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming 13th season will look different without Lisa Rinna, 59, there to “own it!” During an interview with PEOPLE at the Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers event on May 13, current RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais, 56, spilled the tea about what viewers can expect since Rinna officially announced her exit from the show earlier this year. “You know what’s interesting, she definitely had an impact on the show, and I never want to take that away from her, but it’s different,” the brunette beauty explained to the outlet.

While also carefully trying to not take too harsh of a dig at her former co-star, the 56-year-old added that the show is “fresher” without Lisa. “It’s fresher. It’s a little… not as… I don’t want to pin that on her, but it’s definitely fresher,” the Bravo personality continued. “The friendships, we’re figuring it out. There’s, of course, drama because there’s always going to be, but it’s just different.”

Garcelle’s latest comments on Lisa’s absence from The Real Housewives franchise also come on the heels of Andy Cohen, 54, confirming that Rinna did in fact quit the hit show earlier this year. In his new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, the Bravo executive producer revealed what went down at the end of Season 12. “I think [Lisa] should go on pause but absolutely come back. Feels like she has a toxic relationship with the show at this point, and taking a breath away could do everyone good,” he penned. Later, in the epilogue, Andy wrote, “We mutually agreed with Rinna that she should take a break from the show (this is a real pause).”

Soon after the book reveal on Lisa’s exit, the Rinna Wines founder’s rep told HollywoodLife that she not on “pause,” despite reports. “[Lisa] is not ‘ON PAUSE’ and there was never any discussion with anyone about that concept. Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one,” her rep’s statement read on May 11. “She felt her time on the show had run its course and she was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it.”

The mother-of-two announced she was leaving RHOBH after eight seasons on Jan. 5. At the time, she released the following statement to HL about her shocking departure. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”, she penned. The statement, first given to PEOPLE, also alleged that Lisa and the network “mutually decided” to end her contract at the end of Season 12.

Despite Lisa’s absence, Garcelle recently took to Instagram on May 3, to celebrate being back together with her other co-stars. “Beautiful day with these beautiful ladies,” she captioned the photo of her and the ladies by her side. Pictured from left to right was Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, RHOBH OG Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, possible newcomer Annemarie Wiley, and Season 12 newcomer Crystal Minkoff. Although no official release date has been announced, it is likely that Season 13 will premiere in the later part of 2023.

