Harry Hamlin Defends All Of Lisa Rinna’s Controversial ‘RHOBH’ Moments As She Exits The Show

Yes, Harry Hamlin can defend his wife Lisa Rinna! The 71-year-old actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live January 19 and played a game of “Can! You! Defend Her!?” where he was asked to back up some of Lisa’s most controversial moments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Andy Cohen kicked things off by asking Harry if he could defend Lisa, 59, exposing Kathy Hilton‘s alleged meltdown in Aspen, and Harry said he “absolutely” could.

Next, Harry defended Lisa’s infamous fight with Kim Richards in Amsterdam, which actually had to do with Harry (“Let’s talk about the husband!”). He also sided with his wife for confronting Garcelle Beavuais at the Season 11 reunion for never thanking Harry for giving her a jar of his Spaghetti Bolognese sauce.

Harry defended Lisa, again, when Andy asked about her social media behavior. The Mayfair Witches star even called out Andy for referring to Lisa’s online antics as “disastrous.” “Come on. That’s not fair,” Harry said. “It’s not disastrous. She’s fantastic online. Her social media is great. What are you talking about?,” he added, before confirming that he doesn’t even follow Lisa on Instagram.

Harry also defended Lisa for her role in the rumors that Yolanda Hadid had Munchausen’s Syndrome. “She didn’t actually do that,” he explained. “She was given this book and was asked by another cast member to make mention of this word. But then she took the fall.”

As fans know, we won’t be seeing Harry Hamlin on RHOBH again since Lisa just left the show after eight seasons. The reality star confirmed her departure via email to HollywoodLife following a turbulent season 12. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” Lisa said of the run, which began back in 2014.

Lisa has since chatted with Interview Magazine and confirmed that her exit from the series is not a “pause.” “I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good,” she said. “It’s time for a break. Not a pause, I don’t go on pause,” Lisa added. “You don’t put me on pause. I go bye-bye.”