Channing Tatum Dances To ‘Shake It Off’ & Has Daddy-Daughter Night With Evie, 10, At Taylor Swift Concert

Girl dad! Channing Tatum, 43, and his daughter, Evie, 10, had the best daddy-daughter date at Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concert on August 5. The Magic Mike star made sure he was dressed for the occasion with his Lover eye heart and a DIY “Anti-Hero” T-shirt that read, “It’s me, hi. I’m the daddy, it’s me.” He went all-in for the Eras Tour, that’s for sure!

Channing, who has been dating Taylor’s pal Zoe Kravitz since 2021, couldn’t resist dancing as Taylor performed “Shake It Off.” He jammed out with his fabulous hand motions before turning away from the camera to watch Taylor. He continued to dance while standing behind his daughter in the crowd. Taylor’s Eras Tour run in LA has been full of celebrities, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Woody Harrelson, Max Greenfield, James Marsden, Mindy Kaling, Alicia Keys, and more.

The 22 Jump Street star shares Evie with ex Jenna Dewan. Jenna got the chance to enjoy Taylor’s concert as well by attending the singer’s first LA show on August 3. “Taylor swift made my inner child sing and dance her heart out for 3.5 hrs straight last night and i’m convinced that is the medicine we all need rn,” Jenna wrote on Instagram.

Since splitting from Jenna in 2018, Channing has been in total single dad mode. The actor has made it his mission to be a hands-on father. “I didn’t plan to be a single dad. That was not in the cards [or] in my planning, at the least. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, ‘She’s a girl,'” he said in a June 2023 TODAY interview. “I was, like, looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street.”

He continued, “I’m just trying to get by. I think like every other parent, you’re just trying not to mess your kids up. But you know you’re going to. When I knew I was going to have a kid, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m probably going to be the parent — I plan to be the parent — who was probably going to get her in more trouble than I kept her out of.’ And then as they kind of get older, you start to realize, ‘Oh, I have to set boundaries.'”