Sarah Michelle Gellar & Seth Green Have A Sweet ‘Buffy’ Reunion At Taylor Swift’s LA Concert: Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with her former Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green at the Taylor Swift concert. Sarah, 46, posted an Instagram with a photo and a video of pair hanging out at the Eras Tour show in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 6. Sarah gave Seth, 49, a kiss on the cheek as they snapped a sweet selfie together at SoFi Stadium. Sarah also recorded the duo singing and dancing to “I Knew You Were Trouble” during the concert.

Okay, the fact that Sarah Michelle Gellar is at the Taylor Swift concert with Seth Green makes me so happy #BuffytheVampireSlayer pic.twitter.com/sCxUTfVXf2 — Tom Schwartz’s Xanax Bottle (@samnicole411) August 7, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar y Seth Green en el Eras Tour ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/uDtFEkj84H — Brenda Forever (@brendatuitea) August 7, 2023

Sarah wore a glittery white tank top with a matching jacket and a pair of light wash jeans to the concert. Seth, meanwhile, was dressed in a Taylor Swift shirt of her 1989 album cover art. In addition to Seth, Sarah also hung out with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, singer Este Haim and screenwriter Alison Rose Greenberg at the concert. The Cruel Intentions star captioned her post, “Officially in my Eras Era.”

Fans went wild over seeing Sarah and Seth reunite 20 years after Buffy ended. Sarah played the titular character in the hit series, while Seth joined the show in season 2 as the teenage guitarist Oz, who dates Alyson Hannigan‘s character Willow. Seth left the show after season 4 but he did return for one episode of the spinoff Angel. Sarah and Seth also worked together on the Scooby-Doo sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which came out in 2004.

In January, both Sarah and Seth reflected on Buffy two decades after it ended in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Seth remembered how “hard” working on the show was and credited Sarah for sticking up for the rest of the cast. “We were working crazy hours, and a lot of things that got pushed weren’t necessarily safe or under the best conditions. Sarah was always the first one to say, ‘We agreed this was a 13-hour day and it’s hour 15 — we’ve got to wrap,’ or, ‘Hey, this shot doesn’t seem safe,’ when nobody else would stick up for the cast and crew,” Seth recalled. “I saw her get called a b****, a diva, all these things that she’s not — just because she was taking the mantle of saying and doing the right thing.”

Sarah told THR that she hopes Buffy‘s legacy hasn’t changed because of the allegations against the show’s creator Joss Whedon. “I will always be proud of Buffy. I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did,” she said. “Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not,” Sarah added. “But it’s OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it’s pretty spectacular.”