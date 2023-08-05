Sofia Vergara Sparkles In Black For Taylor Swift’s Concert After Split From Joe Manganiello: Photos

Sofia Vergara, 51, turned heads on Friday night, when she attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles, CA. The beauty was photographed walking into SoFi Stadium, where the second of six sold-out shows was being held, and flashed smiles as she rocked a black sleeveless top with sparkly silver stripes and matching flared out pants. She also had her long hair down and a black purse around her waist.

The America’s Got Talent judge was joined by Anastasia Soare, the founder of the popular Anastasia Beverly Hills Salon. The blonde gal wore an outfit that matched the colors of Sofia’s outfit and included a dress under a leather jacket and gray boots. The ladies walked arm in arm with each other and seemed excited about the over three hours of live music they were about to experience.

Sofia also took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the special girls night out. She and Anastasia posed while sitting in their seats, in one photo, and they also stood up with the large lit-up stadium crowd behind them, in another. The post’s caption included three clapping emojis and tagged Taylor.

Sofia’s latest outing comes three weeks after it was reported that she had split from her husband Joe Manganiello. He officially filed the divorce paperwork on July 19, and cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason for the split, per the docs obtained by TMZ. There is also reportedly a prenup in place and the ex couple, who got married in 2015, is set to “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.”

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former husband and wife said in a statement given to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source close to the ex couple also told the outlet that they had been “growing apart” before they decided to divorce. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the source claimed.