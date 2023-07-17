Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years Of Marriage

This “modern family” is no more. After some fans suspected there was trouble in paradise for Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, those fears were confirmed on Jul 17. The A-lister couple revealed that they are officially divorcing in a statement to Page Six. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo’s statement began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Later, a source close to the couple told the outlet that the split was on the horizon for Sofia and Joe for a while now. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the source claimed to the outlet. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the pair, but did not receive an immediate response.

The first indication that not all was well between the Magic Mike star and the America’s Got Talent hostess came on Sofía’s 51st birthday. Joe reposted a throwback photo of him and his wife to his Instagram, writing, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” After nearly eight years of marriage, that may have been a regular posting for some, but Joe’s passion for his wife has been legendary, so this low-key message set off alarms in fans’ minds. Adding more fuel to the speculation of a split was the fact that it was the same photo that Sofía used when wishing Joe a happy birthday in 2021.

Sofía spent her birthday not with her husband but with her friends in Italy. She first touched down in the country around Jul. 7 and continued to share photos from her travels. “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!” she wrote from Capri on Jul. 10. All throughout the photos, fans kept asking her where her husband was.

In July, Sofía and Joe also listed their Beverly Hills home. Sofía bought the 11,300 square feet, seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom property in 2014 for $10.6 million and asked for $19.6 million in 2023.

Sofia and Joe first met in May 2014 when she was engaged to Nick Loeb. The two attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and Joe couldn’t help but check Sofía out. “Yeah, I totally got busted,” Joe told E! News in 2014 (h/t Brides). “That was actually funny when we first started dating, months after that. We had talked, I guess, or kind of bumped into each other, but we didn’t start dating until she was single. I mean, she had a boyfriend at that time, so I probably could have got in a fight for doing that. I’m not trying to start a fight at the White House.

However, Sofía and Nick called it quits shortly afterward, freeing her up to go on her first date with Joe in June 2014. By that December, Joe had gotten down on one knee. “Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; [we dated for] about six months. When you know, you know, and we knew right away—like, very quickly,” he said. “We had this big bay window [that I opened up], and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring. I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted.”

The duo married in November 2015. In 2020, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with throwback photos – and simple messages. “Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello [heart emoji x 3] you!” wrote Sofía, while Joe wrote, “Happy Fifth Anniversary, mi amor. I love you so much.”