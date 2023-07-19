Joe Manganiello Officially Files For Divorce From Sofia Vergara After 7 Years Of Marriage

View gallery

Now it’s really over! Two days after Sofía Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 46, confirmed that they were divorcing, the Magic Mike star officially filed the paperwork to divorce the brunette beauty, per docs obtained by TMZ on Jul. 19. Joe has cited the standard “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The outlet also claimed that there is a prenup agreement in place that says the couple will “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.”

The outlet’s source claimed that the Modern Family alum does not plan to contest the prenup agreement. Joe listed the official date of separation as Jul. 2, 2023. Both of the Hollywood A-listers are set to be responsible for their respective legal fees in the divorce. Joe and Sofia got married in Nov. 2015 and did not welcome any children together. The 51-year-old has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 31, from a prior relationship.

An insider close to the matter also claimed that one of the reasons the Hollywood heartthrob opted to end his marriage to Sofia was that she allegedly did not want anymore children when he did. Sofia and her soon-to-be-ex shared a joint statement regarding their split to Page Six on Jul. 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source also claimed to Page Six that, the Hot Pursuit star and Joe’s split was imminent prior to the news breaking. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the insider said earlier this week. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both of them at the time, but did not receive an immediate response. Prior to her marriage with the 46-year-old, Sofia was previously married to a man named Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993.

Despite the somber news, Sofia has been living it up in Italy amid the end of her marriage. After she shared a series of sizzling photos in a blue thong swimsuit on Jul. 17, her former Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen took to the comments to share her support for the Columbia native. “This is what single and [flame emoji] looks like!!!”, the 53-year-old penned, along with a series of red heart emojis. Sofia appeared completely unbothered as she rocked the one-piece swimsuit and lounged on a rooftop in Italy. “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!”, she gushed in the post’s caption.