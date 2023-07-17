Sofia Vergara’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Marriages To Joe Manganiello & Joe Gonzalez

Sofia Vergara is best known as an actress.

She is going through a divorce from her second husband.

She was previously married to Joe Gonzalez.

Sofia and Joe Manganiello announced their split on July 17, 2023.

Sofia Vergara, 51, has become a beloved actress and judge on America’s Got Talent over the years, but she’s also led an interesting love life. The beauty had been married twice, including a first marriage to Joe Gonzalez and a second marriage to Joe Manganiello, but after a recent statement announcing the split from the latter, she appears to now be single. The former couple jointly spoke to Page Six about their split.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Find out more about Sofia’s two exes and the marriages she had with them below.

Joe Manganiello

Sofia and Joe first met through her former costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. At the time, the former was engaged to Nick Loeb, but the two split a few weeks after the event. Joe reflected on how captivated he was by Sofia at the event, in an interview shortly after.

“There was a picture someone snapped at the White House Correspondents’ dinner where they caught me looking at Sofia Vergara’s butt,” he explained. “When you talk about being manipulated, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s like a moment of Zen. There is nothing in my brain. If only I could meditate that well. I don’t go after other people’s women. She’s got a guy. If she was single, I would be like, poof!”

Once word of Sofia and Nick’s split got around, Joe made his move by asking Jesse to ask Sofia for her phone number, and although she felt she wasn’t ready to date at the time, he eventually won her over. “When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe — like, immediately, the moment it was out in the world — called me and was, like: ‘I need her number.’ And then I called Sofia and I was, like, ‘Can I give Joe your number?’ And she was, like, ‘Ay, no!’ … but like, wanting me to give the number: ‘Oh no, you go ahead, okay, okay.’ And so I did the number exchange and he took over from there,” Jesse said about the moment during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The soon-to-be lovebirds went on their first date in 2014. The occasion took place in New Orleans, LA, where Sofia was filming Hot Pursuit at the time. “I said, ‘I’m coming to New Orleans. If you’re not available, I’m just gonna do some sightseeing, but I’m gonna be there and if you’re free I can take you out,’ ” Joe recalled on The Jess Cagle Show. “She said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I said, ‘I’ll see you next week.’ ”

The relationship was confirmed to the world in Aug. 2014, when Sofia spoke highly of her new beau. “You know I’m just having a great time and it’s a special time in my life and I’m trying not to think too much about it. It’s something very new so we will see what happens,” she said to Extra, before adding that she introduced to Joe to her family in Miami, FL. When asked if she approved of him, she asked, “What is there not to approve of?”

Sofia and Joe moved in together by Nov. 2014 and were engaged in Dec. 2014, after he proposed. They married on Nov. 22, 2015 in front of family and friends at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, FL. Sofia took to Instagram to share a gorgeous wedding photo of them at the altar. “Goodnight. Gracias,” she captioned the post.

They went on to make their red carpet debut as a married couple in Dec. 2015 at the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and attended multiple other events together throughout their years together. When gushing over his wife in 2020, Joe said it didn’t take long to know he could “trust” her.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he told PEOPLE in 2020. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

Sofia and Joe officially announced their split in July 2023 and a source told Page Six that they had been “growing apart” before they made the difficult decision to go their separate ways. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the source said.

Joe Gonzalez

Before Sofia got hitched to her second husband, she was married to her first husband, whose name was also Joe. She was only 18 when she said “I do” to her first spouse in 1990. Although their marriage only lasted two years, they welcomed their son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, in 1991, one year before their split. Not much is publicly known about their love story, since it took place before Sofia broke through the film and television industry, but Manolo, who is her only child, has given shout-outs to his dad on social media. One example is in June 2017, when he wished him a Happy Father’s Day with a sweet Instagram photo, which can be seen above, that showed the doting parent holding him and feeding him when he was a baby. “Happy Fathers Day!! Te quiero! #ThanksForGivingMeYourOliveSkinTone #AndCanklesToo,” he wrote in the caption.