Sofia Vergara’s Son: All About Her Only Child Manolo & Frozen Embryo Battle With Ex

Sofia Vergara is an actress known for starring on Modern Family & being a judge on America’s Got Talent.

She is a proud mother-of-one.

The starlet is married to Joe Manganiello.

Season 18 of AGT is set to premiere on May 30, 2023.

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara, 50, has become a household name since she broke out on Modern Family over a decade ago. And although she played a hilarious mom on the hit sitcom for many seasons, she is actually also a mother in real life! Most recently, the brunette beauty took to Instagram on May 14, 2023, to celebrate Mother’s Day with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 31, and husband, Joe Manganiello, 46. “Feliz mothers day!!”, she captioned the carousel of photos with the two leading men in her life. Ahead of the Season 18 premiere of AGT on May 30, 2023, here is all you need to know about Sofia’s only son!

Who Is Sofia Vergara’s Son?

Sofia welcomed her son, Manolo, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, in Sept. 1991. Her 31-year-old son ended up pursuing a career in acting just like his A-lister momma. A few of his projects include White Rabbit, Destined to Ride, and Guilty Party. Not only has Manolo ended up being a successful actor, but he’s also acted alongside Sofia in the hit movie, Hot Pursuit, starring Reese Witherspoon.

Aside from his work as an actor, Manolo is often spotted supporting his mom at work, including her tapings for AGT. “Never a dull moment at @agtauditions @agt,” he captioned a behind-the-scenes clip on Apr. 15. Prior to that, he attended the premiere of his step-father’s show, Moon Haven, on June 28, 2022. “Congrats, Joe! The show is awesome! #Moonhaven on AMC+ 7/7/2022!!!!!!!”, he captioned the selfie with his mom and Joe.

What Sofia Vergara Has Said About Motherhood

The 50-year-old doting mom frequently shares throwback photos via Instagram of her and Manolo, in addition to current photos. In Apr. 2020, she shared a sweet throwback photo with her son when he was just a toddler. “#tbt The 90’s Miami,” she captioned the sweet snapshot at the time. Nearly three years later, Sofia shared another flashback photo with her son from the 1990s. “#tbt the 90s,” she captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji.

Since Sofia became a mom when she was 19 years old, she understood that would change her life. During a 2011 interview with RedBook Magazine, the AGT judge revealed what made it harder to be a young mom. “It’s a big responsibility; you can’t go out much at night. Instead of buying a pair of shoes, you have to buy diapers. When you have a kid, you have to be more mature,” Sofia said at the time. Although she listed the cons, she also noted what the pros were. “I do think it was fantastic to have a kid young. My friends now are all panicking if they haven’t found somebody to have kids with. It was never like that for me because I already had the kid!”, she added.

Her Frozen Embryo Battle With Her Ex

In recent years, Sofia reached a legal victory after her ex boyfriend, Nick Loeb, attempted to use frozen embryos they made together without her consent. The duo broke off their engagement in 2014, about one year after they created frozen pre-embryos via IVF. His now-ex filed court documents in California in 2017 to block Nick from using the embryos without her consent, according to PEOPLE. Ultimately, a Los Angeles court ruled in favor of the Wild Card star to block her ex from using the embryos “without the explicit written permission of the other person,” per the court documents obtained by the outlet in Mar. 2021. In 2020, Nick directed and starred in the movie, Roe v. Wade, about the real-life supreme court case on abortion laws in the United States.