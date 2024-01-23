 Sofia Vergara Caught Napping While Promoting ‘Griselda’: Photos – Hollywood Life

Sofia Vergara Caught Sleeping as She Takes Quick Naps During Busy ‘Griselda’ Press Tour

The 'Modern Family' star took a few power naps in between doing press for her upcoming Netflix series.

January 23, 2024 10:44AM EST
Sometimes, you just need to catch some sleep where you can! Sofia Vergara was seen taking some short naps in between doing press for her upcoming Netflix show Griselda in an Instagram post on Monday, January 22. The actress, 51, let herself take a few power naps, while in some hilarious situations. Even though they didn’t seem like the most ideal sleeping situations, it certainly looked like she was comfortable dozing off.

Sofia shared two photos of herself knocked out in between doing promo for the show. In the first photo, she sported an orange skirt and black top, as she laid down on a cozy-looking couch, with her legs stretched toward the floor. In the other shot, she rocked a black strapless, mini-dress with pink flower designs, while sitting in a red chair. She stretched out over the back of the chair and extended her legs out, while catching a quick nap.

Sofia has been hard at work promoting Griselda ahead of the series premiere on Netflix on January 25. Even though she may need to catch up on her sleep, the actress has still looked fabulous in the press ahead of the show. She’s shared a few different looks from the press tour on her Instagram, including a post with the black mini-dress in her feed and a Story with the other dress.

Aside from Griselda, Sofia has also had a very difficult year, as she announced that she was divorcing her husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage in July. The Modern Family alum did open up about the split briefly for the first time in a CBS Sunday Morning interview, earlier in January. “I’ve been moving on,” she said. “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Despite the split, Sofia did open up about how she’s looking forward to dating inTonight Show interview. “I’m single now, so in New York, there are more people,” she said. “There’s not only actors or writers or directors, I think there’s a bigger [dating pool]. I’m going to spend more time in New York.”

