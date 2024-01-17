Sofia Vergara Reveals Her Dating Plans After Joe Manganiello Divorce

Paris might be the city of love, but Sofía Vergara has her sights set on the Big Apple for romance. The 51-year-old actress revealed her dating plans during a January 16 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I love it. Who doesn’t love New York City? The people, it’s the energy,” the Griselda star said. “I think that you have more options with men, also.”

Although reports previously claimed that Sofía was dating Justin Saliman, she clarified that she is not currently in a relationship.

“I’m single now, so in New York, there are more people,” she pointed out. “There’s not only actors or writers or directors, I think there’s a bigger [dating pool]. I’m going to spend more time in New York.” Not only is there more diversity in the city that never sleeps, but there is also “great food for when you go out on dates,” the Modern Family alum noted.

Last weekend, Sofía got candid on CBS Sunday Morning about how she’s “been moving on” following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The pair have been separated since the summer of 2023 but have not finalized their divorce yet.

Celebrities’ personal lives can quickly become public knowledge, but Sofía recalled how the public fallout from her and Joe’s divorce announcement “wasn’t bad.”

“People know. That’s part of being a celebrity,” the New Year’s Eve actress acknowledged. “I knew it was going to happen. You can’t hide those things. … I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do]. And I was just kind of surprised. They kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

In July 2023, Joe, 47, and Sofía shocked fans everywhere when they announced their split after eight years of marriage. They released a statement at the time that read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Since then, Joe has moved on with actress Caitlin O’Connor. For Sofía’s part, she has been promoting her upcoming Netflix miniseries, Griselda, in which she plays the role of the real-life drug lord known as the “Cocaine Godmother,” a.k.a Griselda Blanco. During her CBS Morning interview, Sofía described how she transformed into the character.

“When I thought of Griselda, I wanted her to be like Tony Soprano,” the Colombia native said. “I wanted her to be a character that people didn’t hate, even though it was a bad guy.”