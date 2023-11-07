Sofía Vergara Reportedly ‘Falling’ for Justin Saliman After Joe Manganiello Divorce

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sparks are flying for Sofía Vergara, 51, and Justin Saliman! Following their date on October 20, a source close to the Modern Family alum told US Weekly on November 7, that she is quickly “falling” for the orthopedic surgeon. “Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” the insider said of the romance. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

The source also claimed that the 51-year-old has been “extra” happy since she connected with her rumored beau. “She seems extra happy since she’s been seeing Justin,” they explained. The source additionally claimed that Sofia’s pals are enamored with the surgeon. “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status,” they said. “He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

A few days after the America’s Got Talent judge was spotted with Justin, a separate source told US Weekly that she is “excited” about the new romance. “Sofia is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” they said on October 25. “Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.” More so, the source revealed that Justin and the brunette beauty “run in” the same social circles. “Although Sofia has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks,” the same insider said. “The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”

Sofia’s new romantic connection comes nearly four months after she and Joe Manganiello, 46, announced their divorce in a statement to Page Six. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in July. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Meanwhile, a source close to the exes revealed that the split was not a surprise. “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” they told the tabloid.

Now that Sofia is officially in her single era, the mother-of-one has been showing off some sexy snapshots via Instagram! On October 22, she took to the social platform to share a sizzling mirror selfie of her backside. “#sofiavergara jeans for @walmart #theMarisol,” she captioned the photo. Later, on October 25, Sofia rocked a revealing off-shoulder body suit in a separate mirror selfie. “Wich [sic] color is your favorite?. The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!! Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone,” she joked in the caption.