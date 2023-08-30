Sofia Vergara Declares To The World That She’s ‘Single’ After Hilarious ‘AGT’ Performance: Watch

View gallery

Sofia Vergara, 51, confirmed she’s “single”, and possibly ready to mingle, following her split from her husband Joe Manganiello, 46, The actress revealed her relationship status when stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle flirted with her on the August 29 episode of America’s Got Talent. Ahren, who has cerebral palsy and can’t speak, used his text-to-speech app to talk to his dog and hit on Sofia. “Go fetch Sofía Viagra,” Ahren said, intentionally butchering Sofia’s last name. The Modern Family star laughed and put her arms up at the judges table, saying, “I’m here! I’m single.”

After Ahren acknowledged he messed up Sofia’s last name, he flirted with her, again. “Make funny jokes — check. Hit on Sofia — check. Brought dog out for bonus votes — check,” he said. When the judges reacted to his performance, Sofia told Ahren that she loves “the way you look at life” and how self-deprecating he is.

Then, Heidi Klum asked Sofia if she’s ever been called “Sofia Viagra” before. “No, they have called me like that before, but I’m single,” the Columbian star said with a smile, as the audience cheered. Ahren looked down and smiled as Sofia threw up a peace sign to end the flirtatious exchange.

Sofia has been busy judging America’s Got Talent following her split from Joe. The couple announced they were getting divorced after seven years of marriage with a joint statement released to Page Six on July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A few days after Joe and Sofia’s split was announced, the Magic Mike XXL star filed the paperwork for divorce. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and a prenup agreement said they plan to “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.” Sofia and Joe married in Nov. 2015 and didn’t have any children together.

Sofia was previously married in the 1990s to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares son Manolo, 31. Sofia was engaged to fellow actor Nick Loeb from 2012 to 2014. After they split, Sofia fell in love with Joe, and they got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 after only six months of dating.