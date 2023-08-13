Joe Manganiello Seen In 1st Photos Since Sofia Vergara Split Without Wedding Ring

Joe Manganiello, 46, was seen in public for the first time since his split from Sofia Vergara, 51, was announced, and he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. The actor was photographed walking in Los Angeles, CA while running errands on Saturday and showed off his bare fingers as he held his dog Bubbles. He wore a gray graphic tank top, black and white paisley patterned shorts, and gray and white sneakers.

The hunky talent also rocked salt and pepper facial hair and appeared to be carrying a black jacket or shirt. He appeared focused as he strolled by cameras in the sunny weather and held a plastic-wrapped item.

Just a few weeks before Joe was seen, Sofia was photographed looking gorgeous in a black tank top and tight cheetah-print knee-length skirt. She added black platform sandals and had her long hair down as she accessorized with a necklace and held a black purse. She flashed a bit of a smile to cameras despite the big change in her love life.

Joe and Sofia confirmed their split with a joint statement released to Page Six on July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source also told the outlet that the former lovebirds, who married in Nov. 2015, had been headed for a split for a while before the announcement was made. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the source claimed to the outlet.

Just a few days after Joe and Sofia’s split was announced, the former filed the paperwork for divorce. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and a prenup agreement said they plan to “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.”