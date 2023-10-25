Sofia Vergara Slays Off the Shoulder Bodysuits in Different Colors in Sexy New Photos

Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara, 51, wowed in her latest set of Instagram photos. The actress posed in different off-the-shoulder bodysuits of various colors from her new collection, in the eye-catching snapshots. One was light brown while the other two were black and white, and she had her long hair down as she held up her phone to take the photos.

“Which color is your favorite?😉. The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!! Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone😂👖,” Sofia captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her followers to answer and compliment the beauty.

“Does the body come with?” one follower joked, while another called her a “dream girl.” Others picked out their favorite colors and some said they liked them all.

Sofia’s latest photos come after she made headlines for going out on date with surgeon Justin Saliman last week. The possible new lovebirds attended Kim Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday party in Beverly Hills, CA and looked epic in stylish outfits. She wore a strapless black lace bustier top and velvet maroon pants with shoes while he wore a dark blue button-down shirt with jeans.

It’s unclear if she and the medical professional are dating, but the America’s Got Talent judge has seemed to be living it up since she split from her husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year. They released a joint statement about their separation and called the decision “difficult.”

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo’s statement began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe cited “irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split when he filed divorce paperwork shortly after the statement was released and a source revealed they had been “growing apart for a while” before the decision was made. “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” the source told Page Six.