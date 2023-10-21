Sofia Vergara Seen With Hunky Mystery Man While Attending Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party after Split: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara, 51, was photographed with a hunky mystery man reportedly identified as Justin Saliman when she attended Kim Kardashian‘s birthday party in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday. The actress, who recently split from husband Joe Manganiello, wore a strapless lace black bustier top and maroon velvet pants with shoes to the event while the good looking male, who is reportedly a orthopedic surgeon, wore a blue long-sleeved button-down top and jeans. They were seen sitting in a vehicle together as well as getting out of it as they headed to their night out.

Other celebrities who showed up to Kim’s bash included her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as popular friends like Hailey Bieber. The guests enjoyed incredible menu options for both dinner and dessert at a fancy restaurant and seemed to have a great time.

Sofia and Justin’s latest appearance at Kim’s event comes just three months after she and Joe announced their split. The former lovebirds released a joint statement when announcing the separation. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo’s statement began. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future,” a source later told Page Six. When Joe filed the paperwork for a divorce, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and a prenup agreement said they plan to “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.”

Since the split, Sofia has been seen attending numerous events as she continues to work on America’s Got Talent. She also hilariously declared she was “single” during one of the August episodes after a contestant flirted with her. It’s unknown if Sofia is dating the new man she’s been seen with, but from her recent comments, she seems open to starting another romance if it comes along.