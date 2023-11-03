Sofia Vergara Spotted on a Date Night With Orthopedic Surgeon

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara was seen out for another romantic evening with an orthopedic surgeon identified as Justin Saliman on Thursday, November 2. The actress, 51, looked like she had a fabulous time with the doctor as they attended an event thrown by Sami Hayek, Salma Hayek’s brother. Sofia and Justin posed for a photo together before heading into the opening of the show.

Sofia looked gorgeous as she sported a gorgeous, long-sleeve red dress. She also carried a gray purse and rocked a pair of silver high heels. The orthopedic surgeon went for an all-black look with a jacket, slacks, and sneakers. He also wore a pair of sunglasses. They both looked excited to attend the show together with slight smiles on their faces. At one point, the two of them were seen laughing in the front seat of a car as Sofia sat in the passenger seat, via Page Six.

Sofia and Justin were first spotted out on a date night back in October. She was seen attending Kim Kardashian’s birthday party with the orthopedic surgeon. The two of them were seen out to dinner as the America’s Got Talent judge rocked a sexy black lace top.

Sofia split from her husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, back in July. The former couple released a joint statement revealing that they’d be breaking up. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Back in September, Sofia reflected on her “interesting year” amid the split in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, [that’s] what makes life so entertaining and interesting,” she said. “I can’t complain. I’ve had a great, great time.”