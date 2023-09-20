Sofia Vergara Reflects On the ‘Craziness’ After Her Split From Estranged Husband Joe Manganiello

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sofía Vergara is embracing all the “changes” — and even the “craziness” — that she has faced following her separation from estranged husband Joe Manganiello.

“It’s been very interesting, you know. It’s been an interesting year for me,” the former Modern Family star, 51, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 20, while reflecting on the past year. “A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, [that’s] what makes life so entertaining and interesting.”

In spite of the rollercoaster ride that life can bring, Sofía is keeping her head up high. “I can’t complain. I’ve had a great, great time,” she added. “There’s always time for more good stuff coming.”

The America’s Got Talent judge’s comments came right on the heels of the news that Joe, 46, has been “casually seeing” Winning Time actress Caitlin O’Connor, per PEOPLE. The outlet reported on Tuesday, September 19, that the Magic Mike actor first met Caitlin, 33, “in the hot tub” at an “unofficial” afterparty for her HBO show, “and they were talking the whole time.”

Less than a week prior, Joe and Caitlin were spotted spending time together in Venice, California, leaving a local gym. However, neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship.

For Sofía’s part, she has been embracing the single life. While enjoying a performance by a stand-up comedian on AGT in August, the performer joked that he wanted to flirt with her, to which she replied, “I’m here! I’m single.”

The New Year’s Eve cast member’s relationship status has become a hot topic on the talent competition series. Her costar Howie Mandel has even poked fun at her for it. Though she initially didn’t seem to mind his jokes, it appeared that Howie, 67, took it too far on an episode that aired on September 13.

“Do you see anybody in the audience tonight that you’re interested in?” the Deal or No Deal alum asked Sofía. While keeping a smile on her face, she responded, “That’s it, that’s it!” and walked off stage.

Previously, Sofía and Joe shocked the world when they announced that they had separated following seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in a statement obtained by Page Six at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”