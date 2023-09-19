Joe Manganiello Is Reportedly ‘Casually Seeing’ Actress Caitlin O’Connor Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Shutterstock for W Hotels / Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Joe Manganiello is reportedly dating actress Caitlin O’Connor following his separation from estranged wife Sofía Vergara.

As he and Sofía, 51, work toward finalizing their divorce, the Magic Mike actor, 46, and the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 33, are “casually seeing each other at this point,” PEOPLE reported on Tuesday, September 19. A source told the outlet that the new pair met an an “unofficial” afterparty for her HBO show.

The event was “the first time they met in the hot tub, and they were talking the whole time!” the insider said, adding that Joe “seemed like a great guy” to Caitlin, while he thinks she is a “lovely girl.”

Earlier this month, Joe and Caitlin were spotted in public together leaving a gym in Venice, California. They were photographed getting into the What to Expect When You’re Expecting actor’s car before driving away.

Joe’s new romance comes two months after he and the Modern Family alum announced their shocking split in a statement to Page Six in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple’s statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Joe officially filed for divorce from Sofía, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He listed their date of separation as July 2. The following month, The Magic Mike XXL star was spotted without his wedding ring.

As for the New Year’s Eve actress, she recently walked off stage during America’s Got Talent after fellow judge Howie Mandel joked about her single status.

“Do you see anybody in the audience tonight that you’re interested in?” the former host of Deal or No Deal, 67, asked during a September 13 episode. Though Sofía smiled, her jaw dropped and she responded by saying, “That’s it, that’s it.” Cohost Terry Crews then added, “OK, I think she’s done!” as the Colombia native exited the stage.

Sofía has been a good sport about jokes, but this wasn’t the first time that Howie has joked about her and Joe’s divorce on AGT. During a previous episode on August 22, Howie told the fellow judge, “I have one word of advice. If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia, because she’s in the market right now.” Sofía reacted by throwing her arms up and cheering, “Yeah!”