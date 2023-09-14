Caitlin O’Connor: Everything To Know About Actress Spending Time With Sofia Vergara’s Ex Joe Manganiello

Image Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock

Caitlin O’Connor, 33, was photographed outside a gym in Venice, CA on Sept. 13, 2023, alongside newly single actor Joe Manganiello, 46 (see PHOTOS HERE). While leaving their local Gold’s Gym following Joe’s split from actress Sofía Vergara, 51, Caitlin and the 46-year-old appeared in good spirits. The blonde beauty looked chic and sporty in black leggings and a long-sleeved blue crop top. Meanwhile, Joe rocked a white tank top and army-print shorts.

Following Caitlin’s outing with the True Blood alum, many are curious to know more about her! Caitlin is a multi-talented powerhouse with actress, producer, and TV host listed as titles on her official IMDb page. She is most known for her role on Max’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, starring Adrien Brody. Below is everything to know about Caitlin!

Caitlin O’Connor Is an Actress

Not only does Caitlin play the role of Dyan Cannon on Winning Time, but she has also appeared on other projects throughout her career. Some of the other works that the 33-year-old worked on include Electric Love, 7 Lives Exposed, American Satan, A Cinderella Christmas, and more.

She most recently took to Instagram on Jul. 13, 2023, to promote Season 2 of Winning Time. She posed alongside her co-star, Newton Mayenge, for the snapshot in their costumes. “Winning Time Season 2 premieres August 6th on HBO Max @winningtimehbo #winningtime #winningtimehbo getting this post up before the strike starts at midnight ! Love you all,” she captioned the series of photos from her time on the set.

She Has Interviewed Famous People

As previously mentioned, not only is Caitlin an actress, but her IMDb credits her as a TV host. She recently shared a photo with rapper Post Malone via Instagram on Jul. 3, 2023, to celebrate his birthday. In the snapshot, Caitlin held a Maxim microphone as she spoke with Post at an event. “Happy birthday to my favorite @postmalone,” she gushed in the caption.

Caitlin Loves Music Festivals

The starlet not only makes sure to focus on work, but also spends time with friends at music festivals! She often shares photos and videos from events like Coachella, Burning Man, and others. Most recently, she gushed about her time at Coachella in Apr. 2023. “Weekend view #neoncarnival #coachella so much fun with you @korrinarico,” she captioned the clip at the star-studded event.

She Has Over 600K Instagram Followers

Given that Caitlin loves to share photos from her life online, it’s no surprise that her Instagram boasts over 600K followers! In Jul. 2023, she took to the social platform to share a video from her time hosting the ESPYS. “Hosted the ESPYs Game on Gala @thegameongala with @lindsaymariebrewer @itsvortiz @missnikkileigh special guest @lolojones and big thank you @maxeventsllc #espys,” she gushed in the caption. Other photos on her profile include content that features self care, makeup, nights with friends, and more!