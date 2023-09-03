Celebrities Who Attended Burning Man 2023: Chris Rock, Diplo, & More Who Documented the Disastrous Festival

The comedian and disc jockey hitched a ride with a fan after the annual outdoor festival forced thousands to shelter in place over the weekend.

September 3, 2023 12:27PM EDT
Chris Rock
Chris Rock with his mother Rosalie and daughters Zahra Savannah Rock and Lola Simone Rock Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids Choice Awards, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2015
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Comedian Chris Rock and his two daughters, Lola and Zahra, walk to dinner in Soho wearing face masks during Covid-19 Pandemic in Soho in New York City. Chris returns to his Mercedes-Benz SUV. Pictured: Chris Rock Ref: SPL5177176 160720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Chris Rock spends some quality time with his daughters Lola and Zahra and dines at Nobu for the night. Pictured: Chris Rock, Lola Rock, Zahra Rock BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Chris Rock and Diplo were just two of the thousands of people who attempted to attend the Burning Man Festival this year, but a heavy rainstorm that hit Nevada’s Black Rock Desert has shut the entire event down. The comedian and disc jockey were apparently able to escape the dreadful scene by hitching a ride with a fan on the back of a pickup truck. Diplo took to Instagram to share the news and a video of him driving away with Chris and others in a group.

“A fan offered Chris rock and I a ride out of burning man in the back of a pick up,” Diplo wrote over the video. He also included a caption alongside the post. “i legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️,” it read.

Chris and Diplo’s video was posted right before the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department announced the closure of the entrance to Burning Man, which was supposed to run from Aug. 27 until Sept. 4, for the rest of the event. The rain left thousands of people stranded and one person was found deceased at the site, NPR reported.

In addition to Chris and Diplo, other familiar faces that attended Burning Man this year include Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale and actor Joel Kinnaman. Kelly took to Instagram to share photos of herself to her story and revealed she was “Getting to safety” while walking with others. She also wrote, “Every year this place is interesting…” Other photos and videos showed her and her friends wrapped in trash bags while going through puddles, and one photo revealed that she eventually “landed back home.”

Burning Man is a festival that attracts many people every year, including those in the public eye. Last year, various stars, including Karlie Kloss, Danica Patrick, Heidi Klum, and more attended the event and took to social media to share various photos and videos of the great time they had.

