Celebrities Who Attended Burning Man 2023: Chris Rock, Diplo, & More Who Documented the Disastrous Festival

Chris Rock and Diplo were just two of the thousands of people who attempted to attend the Burning Man Festival this year, but a heavy rainstorm that hit Nevada’s Black Rock Desert has shut the entire event down. The comedian and disc jockey were apparently able to escape the dreadful scene by hitching a ride with a fan on the back of a pickup truck. Diplo took to Instagram to share the news and a video of him driving away with Chris and others in a group.

“A fan offered Chris rock and I a ride out of burning man in the back of a pick up,” Diplo wrote over the video. He also included a caption alongside the post. “i legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️,” it read.

Chris and Diplo’s video was posted right before the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department announced the closure of the entrance to Burning Man, which was supposed to run from Aug. 27 until Sept. 4, for the rest of the event. The rain left thousands of people stranded and one person was found deceased at the site, NPR reported.

For anyone in BRC, help each other stay safe. The gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted for the time being. Stay prepared for adverse weather conditions continuing through the night and into Saturday. — Burning Man Project (@burningman) September 2, 2023

In addition to Chris and Diplo, other familiar faces that attended Burning Man this year include Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale and actor Joel Kinnaman. Kelly took to Instagram to share photos of herself to her story and revealed she was “Getting to safety” while walking with others. She also wrote, “Every year this place is interesting…” Other photos and videos showed her and her friends wrapped in trash bags while going through puddles, and one photo revealed that she eventually “landed back home.”

Burning Man is a festival that attracts many people every year, including those in the public eye. Last year, various stars, including Karlie Kloss, Danica Patrick, Heidi Klum, and more attended the event and took to social media to share various photos and videos of the great time they had.