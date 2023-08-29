Chris Rock Seen On Rare NYC Outing With Daughter Lola Simone, 21: Photos

Chris Rock, 58, and his oldest daughter Lola Simone, 21, enjoyed a rare outing in New York City, NY on Monday. The comedian and the beauty were photographed walking around the SoHo neighborhood of the Big Apple, not too far from his apartment, and looked like they were having a great time as they smiled and chatted. They both wore casual outfits, including a black short-sleeved top and pants for him, and a black top and gray pants for her.

Chris also rocked black-framed glasses and black sneakers. Lola carried a purse that matched her outfit, and added black boots to her look. At one point, they both appeared to laugh during conversation and didn’t pay any attention to nearby cameras.

In addition to Lola, Chris is the father of daughter Zahra Savannah, 19, who attends the University of Southern California. He welcomed both Lola and Zahra during his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. The former lovebirds split in 2014.

When Chris isn’t making headlines for his family outings, he’s doing so for his standup comedy. Earlier this year, he addressed the now infamous Will Smith slap, during a Netflix comedy special, and also shaded the actor’s “entanglement” drama he had with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” he said during he special, which is called Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that sh*t. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’”

Chris was referring to Jada having what she called an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina years ago, when she and Will were on a break. In July 2020, she explained that they were able to eventually repair their relationship and reached “a new place of unconditional love.”

“We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” he continued before mentioning a sit-down interview both Will and Jada previously had about the struggles in their marriage. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f*ck would you do that sh*t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”