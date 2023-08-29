Chris Rock Seen On Rare NYC Outing With Daughter Lola Simone, 21: Photos

The comedian and his oldest child were seen not far from his Manhattan apartment in the SoHo area on Monday night.

August 29, 2023 7:57PM EDT
Chris Rock
Chris Rock with his mother Rosalie and daughters Zahra Savannah Rock and Lola Simone Rock Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids Choice Awards, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2015
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Comedian Chris Rock and his two daughters, Lola and Zahra, walk to dinner in Soho wearing face masks during Covid-19 Pandemic in Soho in New York City. Chris returns to his Mercedes-Benz SUV. Pictured: Chris Rock Ref: SPL5177176 160720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Chris Rock spends some quality time with his daughters Lola and Zahra and dines at Nobu for the night. Pictured: Chris Rock, Lola Rock, Zahra Rock BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Chris Rock, 58, and his oldest daughter Lola Simone, 21, enjoyed a rare outing in New York City, NY on Monday. The comedian and the beauty were photographed walking around the SoHo neighborhood of the Big Apple, not too far from his apartment, and looked like they were having a great time as they smiled and chatted. They both wore casual outfits, including a black short-sleeved top and pants for him, and a black top and gray pants for her.

Chris also rocked black-framed glasses and black sneakers. Lola carried a purse that matched her outfit, and added black boots to her look. At one point, they both appeared to laugh during conversation and didn’t pay any attention to nearby cameras.

Chris Rock, Family
Chris with his daughters during a previous event. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

In addition to Lola, Chris is the father of daughter Zahra Savannah, 19, who attends the University of Southern California. He welcomed both Lola and Zahra during his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. The former lovebirds split in 2014.

When Chris isn’t making headlines for his family outings, he’s doing so for his standup comedy. Earlier this year, he addressed the now infamous Will Smith slap, during a Netflix comedy special, and also shaded the actor’s “entanglement” drama he had with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” he said during he special, which is called Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that sh*t. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’”

Chris Rock
Chris at a previous event. (Michael Simon/Shutterstock)

Chris was referring to Jada having what she called an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina years ago, when she and Will were on a break. In July 2020, she explained that they were able to eventually repair their relationship and reached “a new place of unconditional love.”

“We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” he continued before mentioning a sit-down interview both Will and Jada previously had about the struggles in their marriage. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f*ck would you do that sh*t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”

