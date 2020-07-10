Jada Pinkett-Smith Admits To August Alsina ‘Relationship’ While ‘Separated’ From Will
In her very own ‘Red Table Talk’ interview, Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about speculation that she had a ‘relationship’ with August Alsina while married to Will Smith.
Jada Pinkett-Smith finally addressed August Alsina’s claims that they had a relationship while she was married to Will Smith. The actress used her talk show, Red Table Talk, which airs on Facebook Watch, to break her silence about August’s accusations on July 10. Will also appeared in the interview.
Jada admitted to having an “entanglement” (which she later clarified was a “relationship”) with August about four and a half years ago. She said that their relationship started out as a friendship, but turned into more when she and Will briefly separated. “[At the time] it was indefinite [that we were broken up],” Jada admitted. “We were over.”
At the time, August denied that the song was about Jada. However, during an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee on June 30, he had some new claims to make about his history with the Girls Trip star. In addition to claiming that he had a close relationship with Jada, August also insinuated that Will and Jada have an open marriage. In fact, he claimed that Will knew about the relationship he and Jada had.
“He gave me his blessing,” August said. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now and be okay knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody.” After August’s interview, Jada’s rep said that the singer’s story was “absolutely not true” and Will’s said that the report was “wrong.”
Still, the Internet was buzzing about August’s accusation for days. On July 2, Jada finally took to Twitter to address the situation herself. “There’s some healing that needs to happen,” she wrote. “So I’m bringing myself to the Red Table.” She did not share when her Red Table Talk episode would actually pop up, so it was a complete surprise when the interview aired eight days later. Now, we finally know Jada’s whole truth.