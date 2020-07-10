Will Smith Admits He Thought He’d ‘Never Talk’ To Jada Again After Her Relationship With August Alsina

After calling herself to the ‘Red Table,’ Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she and August Alsina did have a relationship, and Will Smith says it’s a ‘miracle’ that their marriage is still standing.

“One thing I’ll say about you and is, it’s there’s never been secrets,” Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, said to Will Smith, 51, during the July 10 episode of her Facebook Walk talk show, Red Table Talk. After singer August Alsina, 27, publicly claimed that he and Jada had a relationship, the normally private couple felt like they had to address these claims. In the talk, Jada did confirm that she had an “entanglement” with August, but it was during a time when she and Will were separated. “I was done with your a–,” laughed Will, before explaining that, at one point, they had separated so Jada could “go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

“I really felt like we could be over,” said Will, stressing at how close he and Jada came to calling it quits. Later in the Red Table Talk, he pointed out that, “We came together young,” said Will, “and we were both broken in our own ways, and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical.” Jada responded by saying that “one of the things that I’m deeply grateful in this whole process between you and I is that we have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.” To that, Will replied, “Cause’ I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle.”

“You gotta go through some sh-t to get the answers,” added Jada. “I’m just happy because I definitely believe you and I never ever, ever thought we’d make it back.” Will said that he now feels “a real power” in knowing that he has someone is “riding with you no matter what, and you really can’t know that until you go through some stuff.”

Both Jada and Will noted that this separation (and her relationship with August) happened years ago and that they can laugh about it since it’s in the past. Will even joked about how he’s “gonna get you back first.” “I think you got me back,” she remarked. “I think we’re good on that.” They even ended on a Bad Boys quote – “We ride together. We die together. Bad Marriage for life.”

There have been rumors about Will and Jada’s marriage ever since they tied the knot in 1997. During August’s June 30 interview with Angela Lee, he claimed that he and Jada were romantically involved, and Will “gave me his blessing.” Will and Jada, during the Red Table Talk, denied that, but Jada suggested that August made those claims so he wouldn’t come off as a “homewrecker.” She also noted, “The only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself.”