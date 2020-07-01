Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Love Story

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have a relationship that has stood the test of time. We’re taking a look back at the couple’s love story, from their early days to becoming one of Hollywood’s golden couples!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have proven time and again that love can last in Hollywood. The two have been together since the ’90s, and married for almost 23 years. On any given red carpet, they nearly always turn heads. But it’s taken years of love, trust and hard work for the two to maintain their bond while standing in the spotlight. We’re taking a look back at their early years together to today!

Will and Jada first met when the actress, 48, auditioned to play Will’s girlfriend on the popular ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Unfortunately, Jada never got the role, which ended up going to Nia Long, but Will was nevertheless taken by Jada’s talent and beauty. Upon realizing his attraction, Will made the decision to not pursue Jada. He was, at the time, still involved with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, although the pair had hit a rough patch in their marriage.

By the time Sheree and Will decided to breakup, Will was ready to pursue Jada, who moved from her native Baltimore to California. The pair started dating following Will’s 1995 divorce and married on December 31, 1997 at a hotel in Jada’s hometown. Soon, Jada and Will started their own family.

In 1998, Jada gave birth to the couple’s son, Jaden Smith, 21. The two welcomed their second child, daughter Willow Smith, 19, in 2000. Both of Will and Jada’s children have gone on to appear in a number of Will’s projects. Jaden played the son of Will’s character in the Oscar-nominated film The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006 and After Earth in 2013. Willow appeared as Will’s character’s daughter in the 2007 film I Am Legend. Since marrying Will, Jada has also become a stepmom to Will’s eldest child Trey, 27, whom he shares with Sheree.

Throughout their decades-long relationship, Will and Jada have been incredibly supportive of one another. They have stood by each other’s side through thick and thin, and will likely continue to do so well into the future. To see the timeline of the couple’s relationship in photos, check out the gallery above!