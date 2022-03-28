Breaking News

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For His ‘Inexcusable’ Oscars Slap: ‘Violence’ Is ‘Poisonous’

Will Smith, Chris Rock
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Beyonce appears on screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Best Picture - CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Chris Rock and Will Smith 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith in King Richard 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for his ‘unacceptable and inexcusable’ behavior and said ‘there’s no place for violence’ after slapping him at the Oscars.

Will Smith has issued an apology for what has now become known as “the slap heard around the world.” After storming on stage and slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, the King Richard actor has called his actions “inexcusable.” He wrote out a public apology to Chris and uploaded the text as a picture on Instagram. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he started off his lengthy post.

He then stated how he let the emotions get the best of him during the 94th Annual Academy Awards. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he continued. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He then addressed the Everybody Hates Chris actor directly in the public eye for the first time since the slap. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he added. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He also apologized to “the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world” as well as “the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.” He concluded his apology by stating that he is a “work in progress.” In case you missed it or somehow didn’t hear about it on Twitter, the shocking slap happened when Chris Rock made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head while referencing G.I. Jane. “Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2!” Chris quipped.

Jada has spoken publicly about having alopecia, an autoimmune disorder causing hair loss. Although he laughed at first, Jada wasn’t thrilled about the joke and just moments later, Will was up on the stage slapping Chris. While the national broadcast cut the moment, which was laced with expletives, some international broadcasts the shocking moment, which you can watch hereDenzel Washington and Bradley Cooper were quick to console Will after the heated moment. And as Will accepted his award for Best Actor, he apologized to the academy but seemed to defend his actions.