Will Smith’s 3 Kids Support Him & Jada At Oscars Party After His Win & Chris Rock Fight: Photo

After slapping Chris Rock on stage, and then winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith made his way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his family.

Will Smith had his loved ones by his side following the chaos of the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The 53-year-old actor was pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his three children, Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The family of five were dressed to the nines for the star-studded event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Will held his Oscar for Best Actor in his hand as he posed with his family.

Will’s performance in King Richard earned him his first Oscar at the March 27 ceremony. But that’s not what everyone’s talking about. During the presenting of Best Documentary, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada’s bald head (the actress suffers from alopecia). Will was offended by the comedian’s remark, and quickly rushed the stage and slapped Chris in the face. Will then returned to his seat and shouted obscenities at Chris, who carried on with giving out the award. Viewers at home and other celebrities at the ceremony were shocked at what went down.

In the aftermath, Will was spotted being talked down by his fellow actors Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper. He was extremely emotional while delivering his Best Actor acceptance speech. “I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Will said, while failing to directly apologize to Chris. He also said, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

There were some big reactions to the Will-Chris incident. Many people criticized Will for being violent, while also pointing out how harsh Chris’ joke about Jada was. Jaden reacted to the viral moment involving his famous father on Twitter afterwards. “And That’s How We Do It,” the 23-year-old star tweeted. Jaden didn’t specify if his message was about the slap, Will’s Oscar win, or both.