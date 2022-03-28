Jaden Smith Breaks Down In Tears After Dad Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars

Viewers at home were shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27, and now, the actor’s son, Jaden, is revealing why the evening made him ‘cry’.

“And That’s How We Do It”, Jaden Smith tweeted on March 28, just moments after the 94th annual Academy Awards concluded. Those words were the first from Jaden, after viewers at home saw his dad, Will Smith, slap Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jaden’s mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, having a bald head.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Jaden didn’t say what his message was in reference to, but fans immediately assumed he was reacting to the slap heard ’round the world. Many responded with pictures of Will slapping Chris, and others made jokes about celebrity reactions from the audience inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

We must note, however, that it’s entirely possible Jaden’s message was more of a direct reaction to his dad’s emotional speech upon winning the award for Best Actor. Especially since Jaden’s tweet came after Will’s speech. And, the young actor followed up his initial tweet with a since-deleted one that said, ” My dad’s speech made me cry”. He also added a photo of himself looking sad with sunglasses on.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Will said of the role he played in King Richard, while accepting his award on stage. “In this time of my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do you got to be able to take abuse. You got to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. You gotta smile and pretend like that’s okay. I wanna be a vessel for love.”

“I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Will went on, before adding, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”