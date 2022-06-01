Jada Pinkett-Smith Supports Will After Chris Rock Oscars Slap: We’re ‘Figuring Out’ Life Together

Will Smith has laid low since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, finally opened up about the incident on Red Table Talk. During the June 1 episode of the Facebook Watch show, Jada said, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we al actually need one another more than ever.”

She also made it clear that she’s standing by her husband, despite all the backlash he received for slapping Chris on live television. “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” she added. “Thank you for listening.”

Jada’s decision to address the Oscars slap during this particular episode was because she and her co-hosts were discussing alopecia. Will slapped Chris because of a joke where the comedian compared his wife to G.I. Jane due to her shaved head. Chris was unaware that Jada suffered from hair loss due to alopecia, but the joke angered Will enough where he felt he had to take action to defend his wife.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Jada explained on RTT. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

After Will slapped Chris at the Oscars, he was banned from returning to the event or any other events hosted by the Academy for the next ten years. Will addressed the situation in an Instagram post, where he apologized for his “inexcusable” actions. Since then, he has kept tight-lipped about what went down. Meanwhile, this was Jada’s first time publicly commenting on what happened.

However, she promised that there would be a further discussion about what happened on RTT in the future. “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on deep healing,” a message on-screen said. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.” A specific date has not been confirmed.