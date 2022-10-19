Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree

Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”

Per The Daily Mail, Sheree then responded with, “Let me give you my version. I literally walked in the house just to drop him off and as soon as I walked in, Jada was like, ‘We gotta talk about his behavior!’ ‘I was like, “Go get his daddy please. Why are you talking about what happens at my house, over here?’ His behavior was at my house.'”

Jada then admitted that while the women are now fast friends, it sometimes got “messy” in the early days. “It was a lot of intertwining and it got really kind of messy.” Sheree labeled Jada’s comments “out of line,” while still admitting that the overwhelmed stepmom “didn’t mean any harm.” “My only requirement was that you treated my son well,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “You did that. and your heart was always right toward him, wanting the best for him.”

But Sheree wasn’t in the clear, either, according to Jada. Sheree once let herself into Will and Jada’s bedroom to see what it looked like. “You looked around… you wanted to see what was going on, how it was decorated and all that. It was early on and I think you were like, ‘I just need you to know, Queen Bee is around here.’ I was like, ‘well, damn, she done picked the house out, I can’t say nothing.’ We were very fiery.”

When Jana Kramer, who joined the coparents on the show, asked Sheree how it felt to see Jada get the “better” version of Will after their 1995 breakup, she had a surprising response. “What I think is, when our union ends, he should be better because of me,” she said. “He should be better. So it might hurt to see you with the better version, but he shouldn’t be worse because he’s been with me.”