Jana Kramer Claims Her Ex-Husband Cheated On Her With More Than 13 Women

Jana Kramer has something serious to say. The country music beauty, 38, was seen in a sneak preview clip of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, claiming that her ex-husband Mike Caussin, 35, cheated on her multiple times, with many different women. “Over time you found out he cheated with 13 women?” asks host Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, in the clip. Kramer then admits there were “more” than 13. “I know we’re both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up in my house [on] Christmas day,” the Friday Night Lights alum said. “That one’s gonna hurt.”

Jada, who has recently faced drama over husband Will Smith‘s Oscars slap, then said it was difficult when “familial dreams coincide with childhood trauma.” “And that’s when I get like, ‘That’s not fair,'” Jana continued. “You took away my dream, too, of what I wanted for my family.'”

Jana married NFL pro Mike in May of 2015, and they certainly had their struggles. Per the US Sun, she spoke openly in 2018 about her struggles to conceive a child with Mike, and her three devastating miscarriages, saying in an emotional video that, “you’re left alone with this feeling of being so alone.” They also temporarily split briefly in 2016, ultimately reuniting for a vow renewal in December of 2017. They then proceeded to have two children together, Jolie Rae (5) and Jace Joseph (2).

But by spring of 2021, the former couple were done. “It’s time,” the stunning actress wrote via Instagram in an April 21, 2021 post. “As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”

Jana captioned the written post with only a heartbreak emoji.