Chris Rock Cracks Joke About Will Smith Slap After His Apology & Compares Him To Suge Knight

Chris Rock, 57, is still making jokes about the infamous Will Smith slap at the 2022 Academy Awards in his comedy shows. The comedian reportedly made some comments about the incident that made others laugh, during his latest comedy show on his Chris Rock Ego Death tour on July 29. He also apparently seemed to compare the actor to Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, who is currently spending time in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal hit-and-run in 2015, and has been rumored to be connected to both Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.‘s deaths for years, even though he’s denied it.

“Everybody is trying to be a f*cking victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims,” Chris said during his set, according to CNN. “Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids. Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Just hours before Chris’ latest reported comments, Will took to YouTube to share a video of himself publicly apologizing about the slap and answering fans’ questions about the infamous moment. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” he said in the video. “So I will I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable.“

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother,” he continued. “I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did. And that was one of the things about that moment I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I want to apologize to Chris’s family. Specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. And this is this is probably irreparable.”

Will’s apology came after Chris reportedly told a crowd, “I’m not a victim” when talking about the slap at a different comedy show in New Jersey back on July 24. “Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf**ker,” he reportedly also said during the show. “I shook that s**t off and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.” He also reportedly added, ““Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face.”