Chris Rock Says He’s ‘Still Processing’ Will Smith Slap In 1st Stand-Up Show Since Oscars

The comedian addressed the elephant in the room at his stand-up show in Boston, MA, his first after the slap at the Academy Awards.

Chris Rock finally opened up about the slapping incident with Will Smith that took place on-stage at the Academy Awards at his comedy show in Boston on Wednesday March 30. Chris admitted he’s “still processing” the shocking incident as he performed at the Wilbur Theater. “What’s up, Boston?” he reportedly asked the crowd, before adding: “How was your weekend?!” As the comedy show attendees apparently started getting rowdy and screaming things like, “Sue him Chris, sue him,” he spoke out.

Chris Rock has arrived in Boston! Kicking off three nights of sold out shows post-Oscars slap. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FJh8vxjbDp — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) March 30, 2022

“I don’t have a bunch of s— about what happened,” he said, according to the New York Post, before revealing he already wrote his whole comedy show before the headline-making slap happened. “I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kinda processing what happened. So at some point, I’ll talk about that s–. So I’m gonna tell some jokes It’s nice to be out.”

The incident happened after Chris made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head look, where he quipped that she’d star in a G.I. Jane sequel. After Will stormed the stage and hit him, Chris said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.” After the yelling subsided, Chris went on to present the award for Best Documentary. Chris had decided not to press charges against The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

Chris’ statement came Tktime after the King Richard star released a statement apologizing to the comic. Will penned a lengthy apology, which included him condemning using violence. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.

Even though Chris isn’t pressing charges, the Academy did announce that it would hold a formal review of the incident to “explore further action and consequences” for Will. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the organization said in a statement.

Since the “slap heard ’round the world,” tons of people have weighed in, and its sparked much debate both about Will slapping the comedian and Chris’ joke. Days after the show, Jada broke her silence on social media and shared a cryptic message. “This is a season for healing, and I’m here for it,” the post said.