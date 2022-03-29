Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence On Slapping Incident: ‘This Is A Season For Healing’

After her husband slapped Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith said that it was time to focus on ‘healing’ in an Instagram post.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, finally spoke out about her husband Will Smith, 53, slapping Chris Rock, 57, at the Academy Awards, after the comedian made a joke about her shaved head look, unaware that she struggled with alopecia. Jada called for “healing” in a simple Instagram post on Tuesday March 29. While she didn’t address the controversy directly, she seemed to imply that she was looking to get past it. “This is a season for healing, and I’m here for it,” the post read, with the text on a simple beige background.

Jada’s response came a day after Will offered his apology to the comedian in an emotional Instagram statement. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote, before apologizing to the Academy, the show’s producers, and everyone watching. “I am a work in progress.”

Will’s apology came after he’d accepted the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, Will did comment on the situation and offer an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees. “I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.” After the incident and his win, Will did pose for a family photo with Jada and their kids: Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

In light of the slapping incident, the Academy announced that it would be opening up a review into the incident, while announcing that it would “explore further action.” In a statement, the organization said, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show.” Chris had already decided not to press charges against The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

The slapping incident became the standout moment from the Academy Awards, being dubbed the “slap heard ’round the world.” In light of the viral moment, Will’s mom Carolyn, 85, said that she was shocked as everyone in an interview with ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me],” she said.