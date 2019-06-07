Jada Pinkett-Smith was vulnerable and honest on an upcoming ‘Red Table Talk’ episode with a couple’s therapist.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 47, and her husband Will Smith, 50, have been plagued with cheating rumors for years regarding their marriage. Well, Jada finally cleared the air in an episode of her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, with guest couple’s therapist Esther Perel. “I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'” Jada said in response to Esther explaining that betrayal in a relationship can be more than cheating. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'”

The video clip teased the upcoming episode released on Monday. She didn’t elaborate further in the clip what exactly the “betrayal” that’s “bigger” than cheating was, but we hope Will and Jada have moved on from whatever issue that was and grown from it as a couple. Jada had spoken about the couple’s relationship in an episode of Red Table Talk back in February. “Personally, in my journey, what I had to realize was that I had to find all the peace, love, and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share,” Jada revealed. “Will had to go away and find the peace, love, and joy in his heart to share.”

“So that’s what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationships to have our partners fix,” she said. Will spoke on his wife’s Facebook show as well, opening up about their marriage. “I was devastated even worse than a divorce,” Will said. “We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Jada and Will got married in 1997. They have two kids, Jaden Christopher, 20, and Willow Camille Reign, 18, together.