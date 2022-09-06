Heidi Klum, 49, Slays In Star-Covered Bikini & More Sexy Looks At Burning Man

Heidi Klum looked incredible when she showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny star-patterned bikini at Burning Man.

September 6, 2022 1:21PM EDT
heidi klum
Image Credit: Mega

Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did while at Burning Man. The 49-year-old attended the music festival wearing a tiny black bikini covered in metallic gold stars with an oversized fringed purple hat and she looked amazing in her sexy two-piece.

Heidi posted the photo of herself walking in the middle of the desert with the caption, “just dust.” In the photo, the supermodel’s face was completely covered by a huge purple feather hat that was lined with long pink fringe tassels. Her figure was on full display in the tiny two-piece which featured a triangle top and high-rise, cheeky bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of pink lace-up combat boots.

While at Burning Man, Heidi rocked a slew of sexy outfits, and aside from this swimsuit, she rocked another bikini. Heidi posted a photo with the caption, “Black Rock City 2022 Happy 33 Birthday Bill&Tom.”

In the photo, Heidi wore a brown and white giraffe patterned bikini with thigh-high neon socks. The triangle bikini was crisscrossed on the neckline and wrapped around her tiny waist. She styled the top with matching strappy bottoms, platform combat boots, a silk handkerchief over her mouth, and a pair of goggles.

Heidi has been posting a ton of sexy photos to social media lately and aside from these, she recently posted a photo of herself taken from Allure magazine that pictured her completely topless while covered in a thick layer of sunscreen.

In the photo, Heidi wore nothing but an oversized tan sun hat and as for her glam, she rocked a sultry smokey eye and a bright red lip. You can clearly see her bare chest in the photo which was covered in a thick layer of white SPF.

