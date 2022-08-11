Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’

Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”

After Heidi revealed she likes to “suck his young blood,” the interviewer jokingly warned the America’s Got Talent judge that she should be careful about what she says on TV. Heidi brushed off the worries. “You can suck blood. Like a vampire,” she said.

Joking aside, Heidi did reveal that she’s so happy with Tom, as they celebrated their three year-anniversary earlier in August. “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already,” she said. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I don’t know. I just feel like finally, I found the one. So far, so good! I hope it stays that way.”

While the model’s response about her love for Tom may be surprising, it should be more expected given Heidi’s love for Halloween. Even though there are nearly two months until October, Heidi has never hidden her love for the spooky season. While her annual Halloween bash was canceled due to COVID in 2021, she still got into the spirit of the season with plenty of scary outfits for the holiday. One of her first costumes for the season featured her laying across two tombstones, decorated with her and Tom’s names early in the month. Just in time for All Hallow’s Eve, Heidi did share a short film, where she paid tribute to her favorite horror classics like The Shining, Night of the Living Dead, and more!

Perhaps with the joke about drinking Tom’s “young blood,” she may have been hinting about her 2022 costume. Maybe we’ll get to see Heidi’s vampire look by October. The rocker and model have done a few costumes together in the past!