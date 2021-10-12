Heidi Klum Lays Across Her Tombstone Covered In Blood & Bandages For Halloween Surprise

Halloween enthusiast Heidi Klum channels the undead in a new photo that features her own (and husband Tom Kaulitz’s) tombstone ahead of the spooky holiday.

Reigning queen of Halloween Heidi Klum shared a festive new snapshot ahead of her favorite holiday. The model, 48, could be seen posed on top of her own tombstone in the photo shared on Instagram on October 11. Decked out in blood and bandages, she channels the undead as her husband Tom Kaulitz’s tombstone is situated right next to hers.

She captioned the post, “Until death do us part” and tagged her husband, teasing that something to die for is on the horizon with her annual #HeidiHalloween hashtag. Heidi is a well documented Halloween enthusiast, having gone all out each year with elaborate and transformative costumes and hosting her annual Heidi Halloween party with fellow stars.

Because of the current state of the world, however, the America’s Got Talent judge has cancelled her annual star-studded bash two years in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The model confirmed to TooFab in July that this year’s festivities would get the axe, explaining that it felt “insensitive” to throw an extravagant soirée during these times.

“With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel okay having a party,” she told the outlet. “So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it’s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of we’re having fun on my dime so I don’t want to do that.”

In lieu of a party, Heidi released a short horror film last Halloween that featured her husband and her children Leni, 17, Lou, 12, Johan, 14, and Henry, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal. And judging from her newest Instagram tease this year, it’s clear that the model has something else up her sleeve (or, you know, bandages) with her family. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, the German-American model dished on her love of the spooky holiday.

“When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party,” she said, referencing her annual Heidi Halloween parties. “It felt like a real opportunity for me. . . By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it’s worked because, over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes.”