Heidi Klum, 49, Jumps For Joy On The Beach In Her Bikini At Sunset: Watch

Heidi Klum looked stunning when she jumped in the air in slow motion while wearing a bikini on the beach.

August 9, 2022 2:09PM EDT
Heidi Klum is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old posted a slow-motion video of herself jumping for joy while wearing a tiny blue patterned string bikini.

Heidi posted the video with the caption, “Yippppiiiii @agt live Shows start tomorrow.” The bikini featured a blue top with large rainbow polka dots and a matching, super cheeky bottom with ties on the side. As for her glam, she went completely makeup-free and had her long blonde hair down and natural.

Heidi has been rocking a slew of sexy bikinis while on vacation in St. Barths and aside from this one, she recently posted a video of her and Tom Kaulitz from behind as they held hands and ran into the ocean.

Heidi rocked a pink string bikini with high-rise bottoms that had skinny straps on the side and cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare behind. Aside from this look, Heidi posted another photo of herself the day before, wearing a bright pink cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana bikini while posing on the beach.

In the photo, Heidi rocked a plunging triangle bikini top with a silver DG logo on one side of the strap. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had super skinny straps on the side. The supermodel opted out of any makeup and she had her long blonde hair down in natural waves as she lifted her arms to pull some hair out of her face.

