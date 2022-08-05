Heidi Klum, 49, Poses In String Bikini On Caribbean Getaway: Watch

Heidi Klum is in a “TGIF” type of mood! The 49-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram page to celebrate the end of the work week while displaying her fit physique in a sexy video on Aug. 5. Heidi, who has been enjoying a third-anniversary trip with husband Tom Kaulitz, 32, in the Caribbean, enthusiastically flipped her hair over her head and smiled at the camera as she playfully knelt in the sand donning a multi-colored high-legged bikini. The sun appeared to be in the early stages of setting behind her and the waves gently rolled into the shoreline. “It’s Friday,” Heidi captioned the sizzling video.

Heidi has been posting all day, every day from the island of St. Barths. On the night of Aug. 4, Heidi showed off her sexy pink and lacy silk sleepwear as she posed on a deck overlooking the water at dusk. The video, taken by Tom, followed another video Heidi captured of herself winking at the camera as she let her glowing, makeup-free skin shine. Earlier in the day, she also shared a video of herself dancing to “Good Morning” by Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor while in an animal print string bikini. She paired the tiny swimsuit with a wide-brimmed hat of the same print and black sunglasses.

As noted above, Heidi is on the gorgeous island with her hubby, who she has also included in several of her fun posts. In yet another video she shared from Aug. 4, she could be seen strolling on the beach hand-in-hand with Tom. Heidi wore a short pink sundress, while Tom donned a white tee and khaki slacks. They were accompanied by a man who looked dapper in a striking ensemble of red slacks and a yellow printed button-down shirt.

On Aug. 3, Heidi shared a more intimate video of her and Tom dancing and kissing on a wooden deck that surrounded a gorgeous rectangular pool overlooking the sea. “As long as it is you and I,” she captioned the video. “feeling like the luckiest person in the world.” For the sweet moment, Heidi looked stylish in a matching two-piece set with a black, white, and orange design, while Tom wore loose black pants and a graphic white and black button-down.

Of course, their lovey-dovey moments did not stop there. That same day, she shared an anniversary tribute for Tom alongside a video of them running toward the water from the beach. “Happy 3 Year Anniversary my [LOVE],” she wrote, using a red heart emoji in place of the “O”. It’s Tom and Heidi’s world, and we are just living in it!