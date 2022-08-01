Heidi Klum, 49, Stretches In A Colorful Bikini In Sexy New Video

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination on August 1, 2022, when she shared a spicy new Instagram video. The 49-year-old model captioned the sexy clip by writing, “Monday.” And let’s just say, that is one amazing way to start the work week!

In the video, Heidi sat crossed-legged on a yellow beach towel, while wearing a tiny string bikini. The two-piece swimsuit was multi-colored with pink, orange, and white tones throughout, and as you can see in her short clip above, she looked as sexy as ever while taking in the sun with palm trees swaying in the wind behind her.

Heidi has been keeping busy as of late, lounging pool and beachside, while showing off her summer bikinis all over the social media app. According to another post on her page, the model is having a “hot girl summer” for 2022. And she just celebrated her 49th birthday on June 1, so she’s celebrating in the best way ever.

The mom-of-four is not shy about revealing her assets on social media, as she frequently bares all on the Instagram app. On July 25, 2022, she took off all her clothes and stunned on Instagram in a glorious black and white photo in bed with the caption, “Come back to bed Baby.” As far as we can tell, Heidi is aging gracefully and is not letting anything stop her from sharing her revealing pictures and videos.

When she is not lounging in her sexy swimsuits, Heidi is hard at work on the set of America’s Got Talent alongside famous judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. Heidi is a judge on the TV competition, which fans can catch every Tuesday at 8pm ET on NBC.

When it comes to her personal life, the showstopper has been married to music composer Tom Kaulitz, 32, since 2019. Heidi and Tom are also often pictured together in cute snapshots on her Instagram. Before Tom, she was previously married to the British singer, Seal, 59, following her first marriage to Ric Pipino, which lasted from 1997 to 2002.