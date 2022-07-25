Heidi Klum Takes Off All Of Her Clothes To Pose For A Sexy Pic In Her Unmade Bed

Heidi Klum laid down with one arm above her head and the other covering her chest area as she confidently posed beneath an open white curtain.

By:
July 25, 2022 5:16PM EDT
View gallery
Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, ​November 24, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Heidi Klum leaves little to the imagination as she attends a Dolce & Gabbana event at Olivetta Restaurant in LA. 09 Jun 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA867076_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Heidi Klum films Germany's Next Top Model in a sparkly cocktail dress and knee-high boots. The blonde beauty had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction as she hopped into the back of a golf cart. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 17 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Heidi Klum, 49, had her fans doing a double take on July 25, when she shared one of her sexiest photos ever! The model laid on an unmade bed with an open white curtain above it while wearing absolutely nothing, in the eye-catching black and white photo, which she posted to Instagram. She had one arm up as her hand rested on the top of her head and the other arm covering her chest as she gazed into the camera with messy hair.

“Come back to bed Baby ❤️,” she captioned the snapshot before turning the comments off for the post. The beauty’s fit figure was on full display and her confidence shined through, in the new gem. Since she has experience as a Victoria’s Secret model, it’s not the first time Heidi’s fans have seen her in a sexy pose, but it was still memorable nonetheless.

Before Heidi shared her latest pic, she made headlines for showing off her figure in a light blue patterned bikini during a summer vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32. The lovebirds were spending time on a beach in Miami Beach, FL last week, and looked relaxed and comfortable. She also wore a green bucket hat to keep the sun out of her eyes and flashed smiles to the camera as she walked on the sand.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum looking gorgeous during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Heidi and Tom were also spotted walking around the sunny city while hand in hand that same week. They were dressed stylishly with her in a black bikini top under black and white polka dotted over shirt and Daisy Dukes and him in a black and white patterned button-down short-sleeved top and white pants. They also rocked sunglasses, including white-framed ones for the German talent, and took in the beautiful sights.

Heidi and Tom aren’t the only ones with good looks in the family. Heidi’s daughter Leni, 18, has also been wowing the public with her pretty photos lately. She took to Instagram to share a pic of herself donning a brown bikini over the weekend, and got a lot of compliments from followers. “A little past sunkissed,” she cheekily captioned the pic, referring to her sunburn.

More From Our Partners

ad