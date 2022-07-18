Heidi Klum, 49, Rocks A Tiny String Bikini While Vacationing With Husband Tom Kaulitz In Florida: Photos

Heidi Klum, 49, flaunted her fit physique in a tiny string bikini over the weekend in Miami Beach, Fla. while vacationing with her husband of three years, musician Tom Kaulitz, 32. The fun bikini (seen here) had a funky blue, red, pink, and yellow design on the top with what appeared to be a headdress made of palms, and her bottoms featured an image of a woman wearing the headdress in front of the colorful design. She paired her barely-there bikini with a green bucket hat, oversized aviator sunglasses, and a black diamond pendant on a gold chain worn around her neck. In other photos, the former Victoria’s Secret model was seen wearing blue mesh beach pants over her bikini paired with an oversized green and white striped button-down. She also had a straw purse with her and wore green slides. Tom, for his part, donned maroon and white patterned RHUDE swim trunks and had his large collection of tattoos on display.

The pair were photographed showing loads of shameless PDA, with one picture showing them standing in ankle-deep water embracing for a kiss. Heidi had her arms wrapped around her man’s neck while he held her by the waist. During other parts of the day, they were seen lounging on white beach chairs and smiling and holding hands as they walked off the beach.

Aside from the paparazzi shots, Heidi has been showing her fun getaway with the Tokio Hotel rocker on her Instagram account. On July 18, the mom of four shared an image of herself rocking a beautiful blue and white Dolce & Gabbana dress that flowed with the breeze. She paired it with light brown sandals and oversized black sunglasses. She posed with her hands in her beachy blonde hair as her gorgeous gown blew in the wind.

It seems that Heidi and Tom have been spending plenty of quality time together, as on July 17, she shared a series of sexy snapshots on Instagram, which she captioned “Date Night” with a devil and red heart emoji. The first photo was a cute selfie of the pair, in which Heidi smiled at the camera and played with her hair, while Tom grinned and had his hand resting on his woman’s upper thigh. He wore a light brown shirt and white pants, while Heidi stunned in a sexy ensemble of a super short pink mini skirt and bra-top combination. The top consisted of a pink bra that featured a tie-front enclosure and mesh orange material that formed the sleeves and covered part of her toned torso.

A few days prior, Heidi took to her Instagram page to show some more quality time with her husband, which happened to be sunbathing in the nude. Heidi sneakily captured a selfie with Tom as he got his sun on with nothing but a towel covering his southern region. She playfully stuck her tongue out as she rocked her green bucket hat.